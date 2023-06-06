Missing LGBTIQ Activist, Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, Found Dead in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic ending to a mysterious disappearance, Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, a notable figure within the LGBTIQ and deaf communities of Puerto Vallarta, was found deceased on Monday. The grim discovery was made ten days after the 32-year-old's sudden disappearance following his participation in a local pride march.

The deaf activist, unable to speak or hear, was last seen on May 25 attending the march. His subsequent disappearance sparked widespread concern among the LGBTIQ and deaf communities, who feared for his safety and campaigned fervently for his location.