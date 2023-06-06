Popocatépetl Volcano Alert Downgraded to Yellow Phase 2

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Following a recent decrease in activity, the National Coordinator of Civil Protection, Laura Velázquez, has announced the lowering of the alert level for the Popocatépetl volcano to Yellow Phase 2.
The Scientific Advisory Committee (CCA) convened for an extraordinary session to evaluate the situation before deciding to downgrade the alert status. “We have witnessed a reduction in the volcano’s overall activity and the intensity of its emissions. Given these circumstances, the CCA recommends moving the Volcanic Alert Traffic Light from Yellow Phase 3 to Yellow Phase 2,” said Velázquez.
Popocatépetl has shown lessened activity in recent days, with fewer recorded emissions of low ash content and smaller volumes of incandescent fragments. Tremor episodes have remained at a low to moderate amplitude, while the number of reported volcanotectonic earthquakes has also dropped.
However, the CCA cautions that episodes of tremors of variable frequency and amplitude, smaller to moderate-sized explosions, and ash emissions may still occur.
Velázquez stressed that monitoring of the volcano would continue unabated, saying, “Permanent observation and follow-up activities will be sustained to ensure public safety.”
Precautionary measures have been in place since May 21, following an increase in the Volcanic Alert Traffic Light phase across various states, including Puebla, Edomex, Morelos, Tlaxcala, and CDMX. These measures have been instrumental in reducing the vulnerability of the population, enhancing protection and improving forecasts of volcanic risks.
Residents and tourists in the affected areas are encouraged to stay updated on the situation and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation continues to evolve.
