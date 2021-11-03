Monitoring two storms with cyclonic potential in the Pacific Ocean

With less than a month left until the 2021 hurricane season officially ends, the waters of the Pacific are still showing activity with two systems that have the potential to develop over the next week.

In the last hours, two storms with cyclonic potential formed that could affect Mexico. One of them actually arose in the Caribbean Sea, but throughout this Tuesday it will move over Central America and will exit over the Pacific, near Panama. The second system is located near the coasts of Guerrero and Michoacán.

The first storm emerged in the Caribbean Sea, but this Tuesday, November 2, it will move over Panama and cross to the Pacific Ocean.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the low-pressure zone currently has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within five days. It is located 1,130 kilometers southeast of the mouth of the Suchiate River, on the border between Mexico and Guatemala, and is moving west at about 16 kilometers per hour.

It is still too early to determine if the system will approach Mexico or not throughout the week, so the population of the south and west of the country is asked to keep abreast of the information published by the SMN and the agencies State Civil Protection.

The second storm is located southwest of the coasts of Guerrero and Michoacán. Its chances of becoming a tropical cyclone are still low, 20% within five days. However, the SMN will continue to monitor its trajectory and evolution.

In recent weeks, tropical storms have hit western Mexico hard. Since August 28, four hurricanes have formed in the Pacific and all impacted the national territory.

First, it was Nora, who hit Jalisco and caused serious damage in Puerto Vallarta, where she left two fatalities. The second was Hurricane Olaf, which entered Baja California Sur on September 10. Then came Pamela, who hit Sinaloa on October 14 as a category two on the Saffir-Simpson scale. And finally, Rick was formed, who made landfall at 05:00 in the morning of Monday, October 25 at the Isidoro Montes de Oca Union, in Guerrero.

For 2021, the SMN predicted in the Pacific a total of 14 to 20 systems, -so far 17 have been registered-. The first of these was Tropical Storm Andrés, which anticipated the official start of the hurricane season, and broke a historical record for early formation, originating on May 9.

The 2021 hurricane season in the Pacific and Atlantic will officially end on November 30.

