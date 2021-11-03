Monitoring two storms with cyclonic potential in the Pacific Ocean

With less than a month left until the 2021 hurricane season officially ends, the waters of the Pacific are still showing activity with two systems that have the potential to develop over the next week.
In the last hours, two storms with cyclonic potential formed that could affect Mexico. One of them actually arose in the Caribbean Sea, but throughout this Tuesday it will move over Central America and will exit over the Pacific, near Panama. The second system is located near the coasts of Guerrero and Michoacán.
The first storm emerged in the Caribbean Sea, but this Tuesday, November 2, it will move over Panama and cross to the Pacific Ocean.
According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the low-pressure zone currently has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within five days. It is located 1,130 kilometers southeast of the mouth of the Suchiate River, on the border between Mexico and Guatemala, and is moving west at about 16 kilometers per hour.
It is still too early to determine if the system will approach Mexico or not throughout the week, so the population of the south and west of the country is asked to keep abreast of the information published by the SMN and the agencies State Civil Protection.
The second storm is located southwest of the coasts of Guerrero and Michoacán. Its chances of becoming a tropical cyclone are still low, 20% within five days. However, the SMN will continue to monitor its trajectory and evolution.
In recent weeks, tropical storms have hit western Mexico hard. Since August 28, four hurricanes have formed in the Pacific and all impacted the national territory.
First, it was Nora, who hit Jalisco and caused serious damage in Puerto Vallarta, where she left two fatalities. The second was Hurricane Olaf, which entered Baja California Sur on September 10. Then came Pamela, who hit Sinaloa on October 14 as a category two on the Saffir-Simpson scale. And finally, Rick was formed, who made landfall at 05:00 in the morning of Monday, October 25 at the Isidoro Montes de Oca Union, in Guerrero.
For 2021, the SMN predicted in the Pacific a total of 14 to 20 systems, -so far 17 have been registered-. The first of these was Tropical Storm Andrés, which anticipated the official start of the hurricane season, and broke a historical record for early formation, originating on May 9.
The 2021 hurricane season in the Pacific and Atlantic will officially end on November 30.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta launches surprise display of Catrinas and Altars on the Malecon (photo gallery) For months, Puerto Vallarta and the State of Jalisco have made clear that Día de Muertos events would be canceled and encouraged citizens not to gather on the Malecon for holiday celebrations due to COVID-19, so yesterday’s last-minute installation of Catrinas and Altars along the Malecon took people by joyful surprise. On October 31 the…
- An ‘explosive’ winter season is expected in Puerto Vallarta The president of the Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Motel Association, Álvaro Garcíarce Monraz said that an ‘explosive’ winter season is expected in the beach destination. Despite the fact that there is no definite figure for reservations, a favorable forecast for the city is expected with the opening of the borders with the United States. The…
- Puerto Vallarta increases security while expecting millions of tourists in the closing months of 2021 After 19 months of a complicated economic situation due to the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta finally expects to have a busy end of the year, so it is already preparing for the arrival of millions of tourists. The Government of Jalisco reported today that together with municipal and federal authorities they have already armed a security…
- Two Federal Police are shot dead in Puerto Vallarta Two elements of the Federal Police were shot dead by a prisoner during a transfer in Puerto Vallarta when the suspect grabbed a gun from a policeman, shot two Federal Police, and fled. The police were transferred to a clinic in Puerto Vallarta, where they died. In addition, the Office of the Attorney General of…
- Jalisco moves to the lowest risk category for COVID-19 transmission The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, announced that due to the results obtained both in schools and in terms of vaccination and prevention measures against the coronavirus, this week, Jalisco will go to a green traffic light, the lowest risk category for COVID-19 transmission in the Federal Government’s pandemic alert system. “In fact, let me…