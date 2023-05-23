More Flights to Puerto Vallarta With High Demand, Plus New Route from LA

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising, Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, has announced that Puerto Vallarta will expand its air travel links to both domestic and international locations. Additional flights to this popular beach destination are planned for the coming days.

According to Villaseñor Nolasco, there has already been substantial growth in air traffic at Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport. This growth has already reached double digits compared to 2022, and it is expected to increase further with the arrival of new flights.

Volaris, an airline . . .