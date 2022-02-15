More than 500 pets have been sterilized in Puerto Vallarta

The Animal Welfare Subdirectorate of Puerto Vallarta continues to promote the care and health of pets, through the sterilization actions that are carried out each week in the clinics, as well as in different neighborhoods of the municipality, achieving to date, the care of more than 500 pets.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
The head of the unit, Luna Knopfler Jiménez, highlighted the good response from the citizens, as she explained that between 25 and 40 pets are sterilized each day, with some of them also having the support of the Ministry of Health and of some civil associations.
She also indicated that at the request of neighbors, this service is taken to different parts of the city, so this Thursday, February 17, the Benito Juárez neighborhood (Remance), on Valentín Gómez Farías street No. 182, one block from the ‘Vicente Guerrero’ elementary school and in front of the new museum that is located in this area.
The recommendation is to arrive before 9 in the morning because there is a limited number of surgeries, dogs and cats from 4 months of age can be sterilized. Pregnant females or females in heat will not be operated on. Pets must fast for 8 hours (no water, no food), wear a leash in the case of dogs and carriers, or some equipment that allows the transfer of cats.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Tourism in Puerto Vallarta dips below pre-pandemic levels in January The arrival of international tourists to Puerto Vallarta decreased in January of this year compared to 2019, before the pandemic. According to the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the Puerto Vallarta International Airport had a reduction of 11.8 percent in passengers in January 2022 compared to 2019, although with an improvement of 113.7% compared to…
- ‘13 Flores’ mural unveiled at Puerto Vallarta school As part of the ‘Ink and Pigment’ project, ‘Dr. Valentín Gómez Farías’, the mural ’13 Flores’ by the artist Adrián Takano, was presented at the 84 secondary school of Puerto Vallarta. In the midst of an emotional event that was attended by students, parents, educational and municipal authorities, who thanked the poet Raúl Gibrán for…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of February 10, 2022 The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Thursday, February 10, 5,226,269 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the start of the pandemic, Mexico has suffered 311,554 deaths from the disease. This means that in the last 24 hours, 34,261 infections were added, as well…
- More than 500 pets have been sterilized in Puerto Vallarta The Animal Welfare Subdirectorate of Puerto Vallarta continues to promote the care and health of pets, through the sterilization actions that are carried out each week in the clinics, as well as in different neighborhoods of the municipality, achieving to date, the care of more than 500 pets. The head of the unit, Luna Knopfler…
- Islas Marías, once a prison island, will open to tourism in April After a year delay in opening, the Marías Islands, off the coast of Nayarit, confirmed the opening to tourism in April of this year. The Environmental and Cultural Education Center “Muros de Agua – José Revueltas”, as this island once served as a prison from 1905 to 2019, and as of March 8, 2019, thanks…