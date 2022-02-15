More than 500 pets have been sterilized in Puerto Vallarta

The Animal Welfare Subdirectorate of Puerto Vallarta continues to promote the care and health of pets, through the sterilization actions that are carried out each week in the clinics, as well as in different neighborhoods of the municipality, achieving to date, the care of more than 500 pets.

The head of the unit, Luna Knopfler Jiménez, highlighted the good response from the citizens, as she explained that between 25 and 40 pets are sterilized each day, with some of them also having the support of the Ministry of Health and of some civil associations.

She also indicated that at the request of neighbors, this service is taken to different parts of the city, so this Thursday, February 17, the Benito Juárez neighborhood (Remance), on Valentín Gómez Farías street No. 182, one block from the ‘Vicente Guerrero’ elementary school and in front of the new museum that is located in this area.

The recommendation is to arrive before 9 in the morning because there is a limited number of surgeries, dogs and cats from 4 months of age can be sterilized. Pregnant females or females in heat will not be operated on. Pets must fast for 8 hours (no water, no food), wear a leash in the case of dogs and carriers, or some equipment that allows the transfer of cats.

