Municipal Civil Protection Council of Puerto Vallarta in permanent session during hurricane season

With the beginning of the rainy season and tropical cyclones for the Mexican Pacific, the Municipal Civil Protection Council of Puerto Vallarta declared itself in permanent session, with which authorities from the different levels of government, educational institutions, and instances of the private sector, will maintain permanent coordination to activate preventive actions, protection and attention to citizens in the presence of any storm in the region.
The official declaration was made this Tuesday by mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, who recalled that given the effects that this city has had in other years, as happened last year with Nora, it is important to maintain this joint work to face any storm that could occur. He stressed that as part of the preventive work, last Monday the agreement was already signed together with the Municipal DIF System, with different institutions to be able to establish temporary shelters in the event of a threatening storm.
At the installation meeting, the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, explained that around the temporary shelters, 19 spaces met the necessary conditions for the care of 3,628 people, who, if necessary, could be transferred to these spaces. He also recalled the objectives of this Municipal Council, which is to optimize coordination and support mechanisms for prevention and assistance to the population during an emergency generated by a natural disaster, always seeking to protect people’s lives in the first instance, as well as its assets and the urban infrastructure of the municipality.
The director of Public Works, Elihú Sánchez Rodríguez, presented the progress of the desilting actions of rivers, streams, and channels for the improvement of their hydraulic capacity, where the Pitillal, Mascota, Cuale rivers, the El Colorado stream, the channel near the CUCosta, Parque Las Palmas, Sendero de Luna, the La Virgen, and El Contentillo streams, among others, with significant progress in the removal of materials and waste.
Professor Michel also referred to the work on the north rainwater channel that is currently being carried out, which will prevent the Las Juntas delegation from continuing to suffer damages.
Meteorologist Víctor Cornejo López was responsible for giving an account of the climatic perspectives for this region, in which, according to the different federal institutions, between 17 and 20 hurricanes of different categories are expected for the Pacific zone.
Regarding the rains, he said that for this area of the country, more rain than normal is forecast for the months of June to August, while in September rains are expected in the country in the south and heatwaves in the north. Rains above normal with dry areas are forecast for October, while November and December will be dry months due to the influence of the La Niña phenomenon.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta establishes 19 shelter locations for the 2022 hurricane season The Municipal DIF System, chaired by María de Jesús López Delgado, and the Government of Puerto Vallarta, headed by Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, celebrated the collaboration agreements with representatives of 19 buildings in the city that will function as temporary shelters during the Tropical Cyclone and Hurricane Season in the Pacific 2022. The mayor…
- Coca-Cola will build recycling plant in Puerto Vallarta Coca-Cola Mexico will invest $175 million pesos in the construction and expansion of collection and recycling plants in the country this year, one being in Puerto Vallarta. Mario García, director of North Region Operations of the company, said that $45 million pesos of the investment will be used to expand the infrastructure of the PetStar…
- There are officially 100,000 missing people in Mexico The Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Prodh Center) reported that the National Registry of Disappeared and Unaccounted for Persons has reached 100,000 in Mexico. The civil association called for the creation of policies for the prevention and eradication of disappearances, as recommended by the United Nations (UN). On April 12, the UN presented…
- Where do foreigners come from and where do they live in Mexico? Due to its location, which connects the south of the American Continent with the United States, Mexico is a transit country for foreigners, but it has also become a place of residence for hundreds of thousands who decided to make a life in Mexico. According to figures from the National Institute of Migration (INM), corresponding…
- Municipal Civil Protection Council of Puerto Vallarta in permanent session during hurricane season With the beginning of the rainy season and tropical cyclones for the Mexican Pacific, the Municipal Civil Protection Council of Puerto Vallarta declared itself in permanent session, with which authorities from the different levels of government, educational institutions, and instances of the private sector, will maintain permanent coordination to activate preventive actions, protection and attention…