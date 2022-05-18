Municipal Civil Protection Council of Puerto Vallarta in permanent session during hurricane season

With the beginning of the rainy season and tropical cyclones for the Mexican Pacific, the Municipal Civil Protection Council of Puerto Vallarta declared itself in permanent session, with which authorities from the different levels of government, educational institutions, and instances of the private sector, will maintain permanent coordination to activate preventive actions, protection and attention to citizens in the presence of any storm in the region.

The official declaration was made this Tuesday by mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, who recalled that given the effects that this city has had in other years, as happened last year with Nora, it is important to maintain this joint work to face any storm that could occur. He stressed that as part of the preventive work, last Monday the agreement was already signed together with the Municipal DIF System, with different institutions to be able to establish temporary shelters in the event of a threatening storm.

At the installation meeting, the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, explained that around the temporary shelters, 19 spaces met the necessary conditions for the care of 3,628 people, who, if necessary, could be transferred to these spaces. He also recalled the objectives of this Municipal Council, which is to optimize coordination and support mechanisms for prevention and assistance to the population during an emergency generated by a natural disaster, always seeking to protect people’s lives in the first instance, as well as its assets and the urban infrastructure of the municipality.

The director of Public Works, Elihú Sánchez Rodríguez, presented the progress of the desilting actions of rivers, streams, and channels for the improvement of their hydraulic capacity, where the Pitillal, Mascota, Cuale rivers, the El Colorado stream, the channel near the CUCosta, Parque Las Palmas, Sendero de Luna, the La Virgen, and El Contentillo streams, among others, with significant progress in the removal of materials and waste.

Professor Michel also referred to the work on the north rainwater channel that is currently being carried out, which will prevent the Las Juntas delegation from continuing to suffer damages.

Meteorologist Víctor Cornejo López was responsible for giving an account of the climatic perspectives for this region, in which, according to the different federal institutions, between 17 and 20 hurricanes of different categories are expected for the Pacific zone.

Regarding the rains, he said that for this area of ​​the country, more rain than normal is forecast for the months of June to August, while in September rains are expected in the country in the south and heatwaves in the north. Rains above normal with dry areas are forecast for October, while November and December will be dry months due to the influence of the La Niña phenomenon.

