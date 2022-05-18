Puerto Vallarta establishes 19 shelter locations for the 2022 hurricane season

The Municipal DIF System, chaired by María de Jesús López Delgado, and the Government of Puerto Vallarta, headed by Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, celebrated the collaboration agreements with representatives of 19 buildings in the city that will function as temporary shelters during the Tropical Cyclone and Hurricane Season in the Pacific 2022.
The mayor of Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel, pointed out that “we must be prepared with action plans that contain and mitigate the ravages of some natural phenomenon. In Puerto Vallarta, unfortunately, we have witnessed how everything can change in an instant, therefore, this plan can only be possible if institutions, companies, government, and society work together.”
The President of the organization, María de Jesús, highlighted the importance of collaboration with some public and private institutions to enable their facilities if required, in accordance with the instructions of Civil Protection and Firefighters, at the time of the contingency.
“Each year, we develop a care plan for the cyclone and hurricane season, which begins with the signing of an agreement between instances to have the properties that will be enabled if necessary. For this reason, I reiterate my gratitude and celebrate the willingness to serve the population of Vallarta and work in a coordinated manner”, this, with the aim of protecting families who live in risk areas, explained the president of the assistance organization.
Previously, the municipal authorities and representatives of the 41st Military Zone, 8th Naval Zone, and Civil Protection and state and municipal Firefighters, toured the facilities of the secondary school 132, the CECyTEJ educational college, and the TEC “MM” Institute, with the aim of supervising the properties.
Where will shelters be established?
The Las Palmas Ejidal House, 24 de febrero Elementary School, Adolfo Ruiz Cortines Elementary School, Ixtapa Ejidal House, Conalep de Ixtapa, Conalep Vallarta, CECyTEJ, secondary school 132, Puerto Vallarta Ejidal House, Puerto Vallarta Regional High School, Technical Secondary School 81, Alfonso Díaz Santos Unit Sports Center, Los Sauces CTM Hall, Nueva Galicia Institute, Secondary School 29, Mismaloya ‘Manuel López Cotilla’ Elementary School, Technological Institute “MM” Vallarta, Unit Boca de Tomatlán Medical Center and Day House of the Municipal DIF System.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta establishes 19 shelter locations for the 2022 hurricane season The Municipal DIF System, chaired by María de Jesús López Delgado, and the Government of Puerto Vallarta, headed by Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, celebrated the collaboration agreements with representatives of 19 buildings in the city that will function as temporary shelters during the Tropical Cyclone and Hurricane Season in the Pacific 2022. The mayor…
- Coca-Cola will build recycling plant in Puerto Vallarta Coca-Cola Mexico will invest $175 million pesos in the construction and expansion of collection and recycling plants in the country this year, one being in Puerto Vallarta. Mario García, director of North Region Operations of the company, said that $45 million pesos of the investment will be used to expand the infrastructure of the PetStar…
- Mexico’s Supreme Court rules criminalization of marijuana possession for personal use is unconstitutional The Supreme Court of Mexico ( SCJN ) declared the criminalization and punishment of individuals in possession of marijuana for personal use is unconstitutional. Prior to the ruling, the law indicated any individual in possession of more than 5 grams of marijuana could serve three years in prison. Today’s ruling makes punishment for possession of…
- There are officially 100,000 missing people in Mexico The Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Prodh Center) reported that the National Registry of Disappeared and Unaccounted for Persons has reached 100,000 in Mexico. The civil association called for the creation of policies for the prevention and eradication of disappearances, as recommended by the United Nations (UN). On April 12, the UN presented…
- Puerto Vallarta signs letter of intent to receive assistance from U.S to reduce violence USAID will provide technical assistance for the implementation of activities and programs focused mainly on the prevention of homicides. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the mayors of the municipalities of Guadalajara, Zapopan, El Salto, Tlaquepaque, Tlajomulco, Tonalá, and Puerto Vallarta signed a letter of intent with the aim of establishing commitments…