Puerto Vallarta establishes 19 shelter locations for the 2022 hurricane season

The Municipal DIF System, chaired by María de Jesús López Delgado, and the Government of Puerto Vallarta, headed by Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, celebrated the collaboration agreements with representatives of 19 buildings in the city that will function as temporary shelters during the Tropical Cyclone and Hurricane Season in the Pacific 2022.

The mayor of Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel, pointed out that “we must be prepared with action plans that contain and mitigate the ravages of some natural phenomenon. In Puerto Vallarta, unfortunately, we have witnessed how everything can change in an instant, therefore, this plan can only be possible if institutions, companies, government, and society work together.”

The President of the organization, María de Jesús, highlighted the importance of collaboration with some public and private institutions to enable their facilities if required, in accordance with the instructions of Civil Protection and Firefighters, at the time of the contingency.

“Each year, we develop a care plan for the cyclone and hurricane season, which begins with the signing of an agreement between instances to have the properties that will be enabled if necessary. For this reason, I reiterate my gratitude and celebrate the willingness to serve the population of Vallarta and work in a coordinated manner”, this, with the aim of protecting families who live in risk areas, explained the president of the assistance organization.

Previously, the municipal authorities and representatives of the 41st Military Zone, 8th Naval Zone, and Civil Protection and state and municipal Firefighters, toured the facilities of the secondary school 132, the CECyTEJ educational college, and the TEC “MM” Institute, with the aim of supervising the properties.

Where will shelters be established?

The Las Palmas Ejidal House, 24 de febrero Elementary School, Adolfo Ruiz Cortines Elementary School, Ixtapa Ejidal House, Conalep de Ixtapa, Conalep Vallarta, CECyTEJ, secondary school 132, Puerto Vallarta Ejidal House, Puerto Vallarta Regional High School, Technical Secondary School 81, Alfonso Díaz Santos Unit Sports Center, Los Sauces CTM Hall, Nueva Galicia Institute, Secondary School 29, Mismaloya ‘Manuel López Cotilla’ Elementary School, Technological Institute “MM” Vallarta, Unit Boca de Tomatlán Medical Center and Day House of the Municipal DIF System.

