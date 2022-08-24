National Firefighter’s Day; Puerto Vallarta has one of the best fire departments in the country

Puerto Vallarta has a Fire Department made up of brave men and women, who risk their lives to safeguard the lives of others, recognized Councilman Christian Eduardo Alonso Robles, president of the City Council’s Civil Protection, Risk Management, and Fire Department building commission, during the commemoration of the National Firefighter’s Day.

With the representation of Mayor Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, in a ceremony held at the Central Base of the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters (DPCyB), the mayor stressed that firefighters respond to the call whenever they are needed, and their vocation and service “simply have no price”.

He emphasized that on this date “we honor, celebrate and recognize the work and dedication of all those who have the job of putting out fires and providing support in case of disasters to protect our society. A well-deserved anniversary in which we recognize their courage and pay tribute to the women and men who guarantee the protection and safety of their communities and environment.”

With the presence of councilor Sara Mosqueda Torres, president of the Public Safety and Transit building commission; the municipal trustee Juan Carlos Hernández Salazar and Commissioner Eloy Girón Alcuria, director of Citizen Security, the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, thanked the Mayor Professor Michel, for his valuable support to this admirable institution.

He indicated that this August 22, when National Firefighter’s Day is commemorated, for all the members of this respectable corporation, represents another year of efforts, work, achievements, and dedication.

“Puerto Vallarta firefighters are men and women, fathers and mothers, who put their physical integrity first to save the lives of other people; men and women who are always attentive to activate themselves before the call for help at the sound of a buzzer, with a high sense of responsibility. Therefore, I offer my most sincere congratulations to each one of you who are part of this leadership”.

He recalled that it was in 1993 that the Puerto Vallarta Fire Department was formed, with the emblematic Gaviotas substation as its central base, which began with 10 elements, a truck and a pickup, and little by little it evolved as an institution up to the present time with 170 elements with tools and specialized equipment to meet the needs of the municipality.

“We have highly trained personnel, with national and international specializations and certifications, which places us as one of the best fire departments in the Mexican Republic, achievements that today fill us with pride and motivate us to continue growing,” he said.

