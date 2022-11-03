VACATION RENTALS

New highway from Guadalajara to Colima will open tomorrow, Puerto Vallarta connection waits another year

November 3, 2022
Tomorrow the new section of the Guadalajara to Colima highway will be put into operation, which will help reduce the trip to the capital Jalisco by up to half an hour. However, it was also reported that it won't be until December 2023 that the works on the second . . .

