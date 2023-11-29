New International Flight Routes to Boost Puerto Vallarta’s High Season

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is set to experience a significant boost in its high season traffic with the addition of over 25,000 departure seats this year. In a strategic move to strengthen the influx of visitors, at least three new international routes are planned to be inaugurated in the final month of 2023.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) has announced that Alaska Airlines will commence a new route connecting Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta on December 14. This service is expected to offer four weekly flights, contributing an average of 1 . . .

