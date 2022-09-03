New tropical storm development could put Puerto Vallarta under warning by Tuesday

During the 5-day forecast period, the low-pressure system in the Pacific is expected to become a tropical storm within the next 48- hours and will move parallel to the coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco, when a warning may need to be issued for Puerto Vallarta if the trajectory and current rate of strengthening continue over the next three days.

The storm will remain close to the Pacific coastline moving towards Baja California Sur, on its way it will maintain the storm of intense rains at torrential points in areas of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit Sinaloa, and Baja California Sur, in addition to heavy to very heavy rains in the south, center, and west of the Mexican Republic.

Likewise, strong gusts of wind and high waves are expected on the coasts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Baja California Sur, and the Gulf of California.

Forecasts can change over the next several days depending on how close the storm travels to the coast as it makes a northern turn. Stay informed over the next couple of days as the track of the storm becomes clearer.

Adding to the weather in Mexico, the Mexican monsoon will remain over the northwest of the national territory, causing heavy to very heavy rains in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, and Sinaloa.

Starting on Sunday, tropical cyclone “Javier” will begin to move away from the Baja California Peninsula, gradually weakening and ceasing to affect Mexican coasts.

During Monday and Tuesday, a frontal system will extend very close to the northeastern border of Mexico and will interact with a low-pressure channel in the east of the country, coupled with the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, causing an increase in the potential from heavy to very heavy rains in these regions, with intense punctual rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

