COVID-19 vaccination centers closing in Jalisco, demand is down and no more doses available

The Jalisco Ministry of Health reported this Friday that as of tomorrow, Saturday, the COVID vaccination centers will close, due to the decrease in the demand for vaccines.
The Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen, explained that the only vaccinations currently available are for children between 5 and 11 years old, and as of August 3 they will be immunized in health centers.
“Currently there are six health centers in the state and it is very possible that it will increase to 10; According to the needs that the population, we will be increasing the health centers”, he explained.
In an interview, the official explained that no vaccines against COVID have arrived for those over 18 years of age, nor for boosters, and there is a lot of concern due to the upcoming winter period.
