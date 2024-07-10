OECD Report: Mexico Among Top Countries in Government Trust

Within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexicans are among those who express the most confidence in their central government, alongside Switzerland, Luxembourg, and some Anglo-Saxon or northern European countries.
Already a Subscriber? Login Here
Popular posts:
- Quintana Roo Prepares for Hurricane Beryl: School Suspensions, Dry Law, and Evacuations Announced Cancún, Quintana Roo – The government of Quintana Roo has announced the suspension of all classes throughout the state on Thursday, June 4, and Friday, June 5, in anticipation of the imminent arrival of Hurricane Beryl. Additionally, a dry law will be enforced starting Thursday, which will remain in effect until authorities declare the emergency…
- New Road Connectivity Boosts Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – The enhanced road connectivity between Puerto Vallarta and the northern coast region of Jalisco is significantly boosting tourism from the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, Bajío, and other central regions of Mexico. The recent inauguration of the penultimate section of the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta Short Route, which now reduces travel time between Guadalajara…
- Puerto Vallarta Receives 1.6 Million Tourists by Air in First Five Months of 2024 Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Puerto Vallarta has welcomed 1.6 million tourists by air during the first five months of 2024, according to data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the concessionaire managing the Vallarta air terminal. This significant influx of visitors marks a thriving period for the region's tourism industry. The Jalisco Tourism Secretariat attributes…
- Puerto Vallarta Will Experience 11 Days of Water Cuts Due to Pump Failures Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – July 4, 2024: Since last Wednesday, much of Puerto Vallarta has been experiencing low water pressure and possible intermittent water shortages due to a critical failure in Pump 5 of Gallery 3. The repair work on the pump is expected to be completed by Saturday, July 13, 2024, affecting several upper…
- Puerto Vallarta Presents Plan For New Pier on North Side of Historic Center Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The next municipal administration of Puerto Vallarta has presented its key projects to the Governor-elect of Jalisco, Pablo Lemus Navarro. Among the highlighted initiatives, a new pier in the northern area of the Historic Center is set to be a top priority for the Fiscal Year 2025. Pablo Lemus Navarro announced…
- Vallarta Restaurants Struggle with Inflation-Induced Price Increases Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In response to rising inflation, restaurants in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit have been compelled to increase the prices of their dishes, although the extent and manner of these increases vary by establishment. This trend was highlighted by Martha Leticia Parra Vargas, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant…
- Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection Watching Tropical Storm Development Near Jalisco Coast Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – As the rainy season intensifies, the Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta has escalated its monitoring efforts due to the potential formation of a tropical storm near the coast of Jalisco. First Commander César Zamora, Head of Operations of the municipal department, has issued a public advisory…
- Tropical Storm Aletta Expected to Form Off the Coast of Jalisco This Weekend Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As Mexico braces for Hurricane Beryl's arrival on the Yucatan Peninsula, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua) has issued a surveillance warning for the coast of Jalisco. The concern stems from a low-pressure zone with a significant probability of cyclonic development, which could potentially result in…
- Latest Forecast Suggests Tropical Depression Off Jalisco Coast is Diminishing Quickly, Poses No Threat Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The National Hurricane Center has reported the development of Tropical Depression One-E, currently located off the coast of Jalisco. Initially predicted to strengthen into the first storm of the Pacific hurricane season, the latest Hurricane Center report indicates the storm is diminishing quickly and poses no threat. Meteorologists predict that this…
- Inflation in Mexico Continues to Accelerate Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In June, consumer inflation in Mexico continued its upward trajectory, marking the fourth consecutive month of acceleration and remaining outside the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) target range. Data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) revealed that the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) saw a monthly increase of…