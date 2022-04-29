United States issues alert for insecurity in Puerto Vallarta

After the confrontation that occurred last Friday in Puerto Vallarta between criminals and elements of the Mexican Army that led to the death of “El Chopa”, indicated as being involved in the murder of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval, the United States Consulate in Guadalajara issued a security alert to its citizens.

In the document, the Consulate indicates that a greater presence of Mexican security forces has been identified in the Puerto Vallarta area, as well as “potential clashes between criminal groups and security forces” in the Puerto Vallarta area, and the Metropolitan Zone of Guadalajara.

“In the past, there have been incidents of shootouts between criminal groups and authorities in public places and bystanders have been injured,” the document adds.

As a result of this, the alert also extends to Nuevo Nayarit (formerly Nuevo Vallarta), in Nayarit, and to the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) in Jalisco.

Due to this situation, the Consulate recommended its citizens to monitor what is reported in the local media “to obtain updates” and, in case of an emergency, call 911.

Finally, they recommended that U.S. citizens remain alert to their surroundings, as well as establish and review their personal security plans in case of any situation that they may face.

