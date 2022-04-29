United States issues alert for insecurity in Puerto Vallarta

After the confrontation that occurred last Friday in Puerto Vallarta between criminals and elements of the Mexican Army that led to the death of “El Chopa”, indicated as being involved in the murder of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval, the United States Consulate in Guadalajara issued a security alert to its citizens.
In the document, the Consulate indicates that a greater presence of Mexican security forces has been identified in the Puerto Vallarta area, as well as “potential clashes between criminal groups and security forces” in the Puerto Vallarta area, and the Metropolitan Zone of Guadalajara.
“In the past, there have been incidents of shootouts between criminal groups and authorities in public places and bystanders have been injured,” the document adds.
“There is increased presence of Mexican security forces in the Puerto Vallarta area and the potential for confrontations between criminal groups and security forces in the Puerto Vallarta area and in the Guadalajara metropolitan area. Past shooting incidents between criminal groups and authorities have occurred in public places and bystanders have been injured,” U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico.
As a result of this, the alert also extends to Nuevo Nayarit (formerly Nuevo Vallarta), in Nayarit, and to the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) in Jalisco.
You may be interested in: Two female military officers kidnapped by cartel in Puerto Vallarta
Due to this situation, the Consulate recommended its citizens to monitor what is reported in the local media “to obtain updates” and, in case of an emergency, call 911.
Finally, they recommended that U.S. citizens remain alert to their surroundings, as well as establish and review their personal security plans in case of any situation that they may face.
Read the official statement by the U.S. Government
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Video appears to show Debanhi Escobar having a confrontation with a man the night of her death The investigation surrounding the case of Debanhi Escobar, a young woman who disappeared and later found dead inside a cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel, is still in the eye of the hurricane due to the latest report from the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero. Journalist Azucena Uresti recently…
- Two military female officers kidnapped by CJNG in Puerto Vallarta released alive Two women with the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) who had been kidnapped by a commando from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in Puerto Vallarta were released alive. The agents were located in good health a few hours after the Army deployed an operation in the city to locate them. The discovery was made…
- Two female military officers are victims of kidnapping by CJNG in Puerto Vallarta Two women members of the Secretariat of National Defense ( Sedena ), were kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta by an armed group, led by Juan Carlos Valencia González alias “el 03”, one of the main leaders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG ) in addition to being the unrecognized son of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias…
- United States issues alert for insecurity in Puerto Vallarta After the confrontation that occurred last Friday in Puerto Vallarta between criminals and elements of the Mexican Army that led to the death of “El Chopa”, indicated as being involved in the murder of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval, the United States Consulate in Guadalajara issued a security alert to its citizens. In…
- Shooting in Marina Vallarta ends with the death of El Chopa, leader of cartel in Puerto Vallarta Update: This story was updated with the confirmation of El Chopa’s death. You may be interested in: The Mexican Army is sending an additional 400 troops to Puerto Vallarta to help with security. A confrontation between the National Guard and “El Chopa”, the cartel boss in Puerto Vallarta, was reported around 3:00 p.m. on Albatros…