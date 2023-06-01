Popocatépetl Volcano Remains Active with 219 Exhalations in 24 hours – June 1, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The Popocatépetl volcano, one of Mexico’s most active, has continued to manifest its activity, with monitoring systems detecting 219 exhalations in the past 24 hours. These exhalations were accompanied by water vapor, other volcanic gases, and sometimes minimal amounts of ash, as depicted in recent images and video footage.

The tremor signal during the last few days has, however, decreased significantly. There were also 11 minutes of high-frequency, low-amplitude tremors reported.

At the time of this report, an emission of water vapor and volcanic gases is observed moving in a south-southwest direction. This is visible in newly released video footage.

The Scientific Advisory Committee (CCA) of the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) for the Popocatépetl volcano concluded that the most probable scenario in the short term would likely resemble the activity recently observed. This includes the occurrence of tremor of high frequency and variable amplitude, occasional minor to moderate, and even large explosions, ash emissions potentially reaching more distant populations, and the expulsion of incandescent fragments within the 12 kilometer exclusion radius.

The CCA, composed of specialists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the University of Colima (UC), and CENAPRED, remains in permanent session, vigilantly monitoring the situation.

As per the current activity and expert analyses, the Volcanic Warning Light stays at YELLOW PHASE 3. The scenarios foreseen for this phase encompass potential significant explosive activity of increasing intensity that could launch fragments considerable distances, and notable ash rains over towns and cities.

Additionally, there’s a possibility of pyroclastic flows and mudflows of greater volume and reach, although they are not expected to reach inhabited areas. Significant growth of domes and the potential expulsion of magma is also part of the anticipated scenarios.

The CCA and SINAPROC continue to closely monitor the situation and are working towards ensuring the safety and well-being of nearby communities. Residents are encouraged to heed warnings and advisories from official sources.