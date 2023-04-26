President López Obrador Addresses Health Rumors in Video Appearance

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made an appearance in a video on Wednesday after rumors circulated about his health. In the video, the President revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 and that his workload during his southeast tour had complicated his condition.

Walking through the National Palace, López Obrador recounted his experience on Sunday, April 23, when he was last seen in public. He also addressed the speculation surrounding his health, dismissing rumors of a stroke and assuring the public that he is in good health and will complete his term.

Despite the rumors, López Obrador expressed compassion towards those who wished him harm, acknowledging the negativity they must carry with them. He urged the public to practice love and kindness towards one another, rather than wishing ill on anyone.

“Now that I have gotten sick again, the hatred of some people who would like me to disappear, but they should not act that way, is very striking. They even produce feelings of affection in me, because I consider them very devoid of good feelings. I see them very alone, very empty, with a lot of hate. You don’t have to wish bad on anyone, you have to apply the principle of love to your neighbor, and it is impressive,” said López Obrador.

López Obrador also criticized journalists who spread false information, citing examples of hearsay and rumors that were presented as facts.

He said that given the lack of information, some journalists make statements such as: “I found out from the sister of a military doctor who treated the President, that he had a stroke, a stroke… yes, he got COVID but also has a stroke.”

In the video, he gave a tour of the National Palace, sharing historical details about the building and the presidents who have worked there for the betterment of Mexico.