Puerto Vallarta News Brief for April 27, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief is a two-minute recap of the top three stories of the day. This is the News Brief for April 27, 2023.

In this video News Brief:

Puerto Vallarta revealed plans for 200 cruise ship arrivals during the upcoming 2023 cruise season at the Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 fair in Florida. The announcement showcased Puerto Vallarta’s range of tourist activities and natural attractions spanning from the Sierra Madre Occidental to the Mexican Pacific coast. The tourist cruise industry plays a significant role in the local economy, with many cruise ships visiting Puerto Vallarta each year. During the first quarter of the year, the port received 222,962 tourists from different cruise lines.

According to the latest National Institute of Statistics and Geography survey, Puerto Vallarta ranks among the top five tourist cities in Mexico where residents feel the safest. Among these top five, Puerto Vallarta is one of the three that showed an improvement in the most recent survey done every quarter. Los Cabos, Saltillo, Tampico, and Mérida, rank slightly above Puerto Vallarta.

A tragic accident occurred at a hotel in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone, where a three-year-old child drowned in the swimming pool while vacationing with his family. The child was underwater for 10 minutes before anyone came to his rescue. His parents were on the beach, and it appears they left the child unattended with access to the pool. The family had just arrived in Puerto Vallarta and were enjoying their first hours on vacation with the accident occurred.