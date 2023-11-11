Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit Restaurants to Employ Hurricane Otis Victims

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - To address the labor shortage in the hospitality sector, restaurants in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are considering employing individuals affected by Hurricane Otis. Jorge Carbajal Díaz, president of the region's National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac), has confirmed that the initiative has been discussed nationally.

Carbajal Díaz has noted that the labor deficit is not a localized issue but is faced by various Canirac delegations throughout Mexico. He emphasized the severity of the situation in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, where other cities are also experiencing . . .

