Veterans in Puerto Vallarta from the US, Canada, and Mexico Honors Service and Sacrifice in Solemn Ceremony

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Puerto Vallarta Veterans community gathered in a poignant tribute this past Saturday at the municipal Presidency's central patio to honor the service and sacrifice of those who have served in the armed forces of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The event also paid homage to soldiers who have fallen in battle and those taken as prisoners of war.
The ceremony was presided over by Jesse Cole Rivera, Commander of the American Legion Post 12 Bahía de Banderas, alongside esteemed local military authorities and retired commanders from the Canadian and United . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.