Puerto Vallarta Anticipated to Surpass Cancun in Hotel Occupancy

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Puerto Vallarta is expected to outshine Cancun in hotel occupancy rates during the second long weekend of 2024, according to the latest estimates from the Federal Secretariat of Tourism (Sectur). As Mexico gears up for the holiday period from March 15 to 18, commemorating the birth of Benito Juárez, the nation's coastal and urban destinations are poised for a significant influx of tourists.

