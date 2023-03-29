Puerto Vallarta beaches pass water quality tests and without sargassum for Easter Holidays

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Through monitoring by researchers from the University of Guadalajara, it can be determined that the seawater in Puerto Vallarta (Bahía de Banderas) is suitable for recreational use during the upcoming Holy Week and Easter holidays.
The foregoing was announced by the Master of Science, María del Carmen Cortés Lara, professor and researcher at this University Center, who along with other researchers has been analyzing the algae blooms that have occurred in recent decades in the Bay of Banderas.
“There are no events (algal blooms or red tides) so far, and there is no record of toxic species either, so people can enjoy the sea on these vacations,” said the professor, noting that at the same time, the Ministry of Health is pending monitoring the quality of food that is extracted from the sea, oysters, as well as shellfish that are consumed in this season.
You might be interested in: Top 10 things you must do in Puerto Vallarta
Is there Sargassum in Puerto Vallarta?
The coasts of Quintana Roo, in the Mexican Caribbean, are once again on alert for the arrival of sargassum. A macroalgae that in the last decade has become the uncomfortable guest of the most important tourist destination in Mexico. Accustomed to the fact that the sargassum season began in May, this year the early arrival on some beaches has been surprising, three months earlier than expected. It is estimated that this year all recorded records will be broken and the 54,000 tons that were collected in 2022 will be exceeded. And this seaweed has even impacted the Florida coast with a huge impact.
Luckily, the flow of sargassum isn’t an issue for the Pacific Coast, which leaves Puerto Vallarta in the position of being the alternative to Caribbean beaches covered in seaweed.
Sargassum is a type of seaweed that is known to wash up on beaches in Mexico and other parts of the world. Puerto Vallarta is located on the Pacific Coast of Mexico and is not directly affected by the massive sargassum blooms that occur in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.
Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access exclusive content and join the PVDN Newsletter, and browse this site with fewer ads. (Why subscribe?)
Trending news on PVDN
- Condominium development in Puerto Vallarta is destabilizing the hydrological cycle Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – At a recent conference on “Risks in Water Management and its Influence on the Real Estate sector of the Interstate Metropolitan Area of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas,” Dr. Bartolo Cruz Romero, a research professor at the Centro Universitario de la Costa of the University of Guadalajara, emphasized the importance…
- What is considered lower, middle, and upper class in Mexico? Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The issue of what social class one belongs to in Mexico is often a matter of debate among those who discuss it, since there are no established parameters that define the social class in Mexico. Although the National Institute of Statistics and Geography ( INEGI) identified some socioeconomic characteristics of each…
- Gentrification of Puerto Vallarta: Causes, Consequences, and Advantages Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta has been experiencing an increase in prices for rents, food, and other necessities, which could be a symptom of gentrification. For many foreigners and expats in Puerto Vallarta, these increases may seem small and still much cheaper than their home country, but it may be resulting in Mexican locals…
- Playa Careyes, a foreigner’s paradise for luxurious relaxation south of Puerto Vallarta (VIDEO) Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Playa Careyes is a hidden gem on the Pacific coast of Mexico, located in the heart of the Costa Alegre region and 3.5 hours south of Puerto Vallarta. This secluded beach is a favorite among travelers who are looking for a peaceful and relaxing vacation away from the crowds. With its…
- Majahuitas cove in Puerto Vallarta, one of the most peaceful places in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Majahuitas is a small, secluded cove located on the southern coast of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. It is surrounded by lush jungle and pristine beaches that make it a paradise for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. In this essay, we will explore the history, culture,…