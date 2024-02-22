Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection Received Four New Ambulances

In a proactive move aimed at bolstering emergency response capabilities and improving transportation services for young athletes, the Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection and Fire Department recently received a significant boost with the acquisition of four new ambulances. The acquisition, complemented by the delivery of a spacious van to the Municipal Sports Commission (Comude), marks a notable stride in the city's commitment to public safety and youth development initiatives.

