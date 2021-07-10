Puerto Vallarta records a 300% increase in COVID-19 cases within one week

Covid-19 infections in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, have increased 300% in the last week, going from 66 cases to 267, so authorities and businessmen agreed to encourage vaccination and strengthen health protocols to avoid business closures, according to Jorge Quintero Alvarado, acting mayor of Puerto Vallarta, underlining that there will be more vigilance both in the tourist strip and in shopping centers, bars, restaurants and meeting places so that the measures are respected.

The General Hospital of IMSS in Puerto Vallarta is at 100% of its capacity in general beds for Covid-19 care, according to this Wednesday’s cut presented on the IRAG platform of the Federal Ministry of Health.

In addition, the Regional Hospital is 45% occupied in general beds for the care of Covid-19 patience and 73% in beds with a ventilator, which exceeds federal health recommendations.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) affirmed that Mexico is in a third wave of COVID-19 after the Ministry of Health started to register over 8,000 new infections daily.

Sylvain Aldighieri, who is PAHO’s Incident Manager for covid-19, said it’s important to accelerate the vaccination of young people because they are the ones who have an active role in transmission.

The worst days that Mexico has experienced in transmissions during the pandemic could return. In January 2021, the Ministry of Health reported 1,500 deaths a day. This would be possible in a context where prevention measures were drastically relaxed, such as the use of masks, hand washing, and the implementation of social distancing.

Since the virus was identified in Mexico, in February 2020, until today, a total of 2,577,140 cases and a total of 234,675 deaths from the disease have been reported, although the government admits the numbers are likely much higher. The immunity of a large population group, acquired after having recovered from the virus, was one of the key factors for activities to begin to function again with relative normality. Mexico has relied heavily on herd immunity through infections as a way to get to the end of the pandemic faster.

So far, a total of 27,753,807 people have been vaccinated, at least with one dose. While 16,526,469 million people already have the complete vaccination of two doses, meaning only 13% of Mexico’s population is fully vaccinated.

