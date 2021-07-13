Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; July 13, 2021

In this news brief: COVID-19 infections in Puerto Vallarta increase 300%; More than 100K people vaccinated in Vallarta; Mexico tourism increases 198%

COVID-19 infections increase 300% in one week

Covid-19 infections in Puerto Vallarta have increased 300% in the last week, going from 66 cases to 267. Authorities and businessmen are encouraging vaccination and strengthen health protocols to avoid business closures, according to Jorge Quintero Alvarado, Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, saying there will be more enforcement in the tourist strip and in shopping centers, bars, restaurants and meeting places so that the health protocols are respected.

More than 100,000 people vaccinated with at least one dose in Puerto Vallarta

In Puerto Vallarta, more than 100,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. People between 30 and 39 years old received vaccinations last week and all doses were applied. When the age group 40 to 49 was opened for vaccination, they did not receive the vaccination, leaving 14 thousand doses not used in Puerto Vallarta.

Mexico tourism increases 198% in May

Mexico received 198% more international tourists in May than in the same month of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic closed most of the world. It is expected that Mexico’s tourism will not recover for two more years, however, Mexico was the third most visited country in the world in 2020, according to estimates by the World Tourism Organization.

