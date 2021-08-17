Puerto Vallarta continues with a high positivity rate in COVID-19 tests

At least 17 tests were positive during the first day of diagnosis at the newly reopened Covid 19 Laboratory of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) in Puerto Vallarta.
During the first day of operation in the laboratory (Monday, August 16), 33 PCR tests were carried out, of which 56% were positive, explained the doctor Juan Agustín Torres Vázquez, head of the Department of Medical Sciences of the CUCosta.
“The level of positivity continues to be high in the region,” said Torres Vázquez, hoping that with this strategy from the University Center of the Coast of the University of Guadalajara “we can detect even more positive cases in order to cut the chain of infections.”.
The Covid 19 laboratory at the CUCosta will be processing 60 daily tests initially and free of charge on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, by prior appointment through the call center which is 33 3540 3001. Only individuals who are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19 are eligible for testing.
On Monday, August 16, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 181 infections in the past day. There have been a total of 16,739 infections and 600 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,262 reported cases in the past seven days.
Puerto Vallarta is still in the ‘red’ warning for COVID-19, which means a high risk of contagion.
