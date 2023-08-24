Armed Robbery in Puerto Vallarta Gets Away with 200,000 Peso Daylight Heist

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - An accounting firm in the city found itself the target of armed criminals, who successfully made away with nearly 200,000 pesos following a daring daylight heist.
The incident unfolded shortly after employees of the firm withdrew the cash from a bank branch in the city's bustling tourist area. The criminals, who later fled the scene on a motorcycle, threatened the workers before absconding with the money.
Upon realizing the magnitude of the crime, the victims promptly informed the local police. Officers were dispatched to the firm's Colonia Valentín . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.