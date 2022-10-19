Puerto Vallarta has become the new ‘must visit’ destination for mind, body, and soul

If you are looking for a destination where rest and enjoyment come together in a privileged natural environment between the Sierra Madre Occidental and the Bay of Banderas, that is Puerto Vallarta, the friendliest city in the world. Experiences await you there that fill your body and mind with energy, diverse activities focused on wellness, many of which can be done outdoors.

For those who value and yearn for a balance between the physical and the spiritual, traveling to Puerto Vallarta offers experiences such as the most incredible spa sessions, temazcal, yoga, meditation, and ancestral ceremonies. Holistic centers are also part of the varied wellness offer in the middle of a spectacular location, including some to the south of the Bay and accessible only by boat… and all, enjoying the tranquility and peace that only Puerto Vallarta has, thanks to the fact that it has great settings in the middle of the jungle.

The enjoyment options are also diverse in Puerto Vallarta. This is the ideal destination in wellness travel agendas, which recognize it as one of the best. Imagine how deep the memory of an exceptional vacation will be if, in addition to having enjoyed incredible and fun experiences that will stay with you forever, you take away a valuable benefit for your health and emotional balance to which we all aspire.

Part of a culture and lifestyle that embraces wellness and that we find in Puerto Vallarta are the detox programs, based on naturopathic medicine to cleanse the body and nourish it, thus enjoying a refreshing rest in exclusive establishments that are an example of excellence. Another unforgettable experience is the Cacao Ceremony, a perfect ritual to open your heart and connect with your soul.

And of course, in this destination, the palate is also treated to a healthy diet and the enjoyment of special diets, based on plants or organic products. If you are looking to relax, have fun and detoxify from the stressful effects of urban life, Puerto Vallarta is that natural oasis with havens of peace in the tropical jungle, rivers, waterfalls, and beaches to discover, where wellness is not a transitory fashion, but a deep-rooted and consistent way of life, which is reflected in the warmth of its people.

Thanks to its paradisiacal beaches, the natural charm of its mountains, and the cultural and historical essence that characterizes it, Puerto Vallarta will be the ideal place for anyone to enjoy spaces full of luxury, tranquility, and comfort, ensuring the greatest possible disconnection to return from your vacation with a great transformation.

Without a doubt, Puerto Vallarta is more than sun and beach, and although these are some of the elements to visit the ‘friendliest city in the world’, the port has endless options for everyone. That is why the green pearl of the Mexican Pacific is ready to welcome travelers from all over the world, reviving their desire to travel to this important destination with warm hospitality, natural charm, and a privileged essence due to its location between the sea and the mountains.

