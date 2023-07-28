Puerto Vallarta International Airport Gains Momentum with New Domestic Routes

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is set for continued growth and expansion as new domestic flight routes are added. The move is contributing significantly to the airport's recovery, seeing a 17% surge in passenger numbers during the first half of this year.

Cryshtian José Amador Lizardi, the General Director of the air terminal operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, expressed enthusiasm regarding the addition of new routes from Mexicali and Culiacán. "This 17% growth, when compared with the same period in 2022, demonstrates the successful expansion and consolidation of our national . . .

