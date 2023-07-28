Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for July 28, 2023

https://youtu.be/HNlWmR0Sj-g

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.

The stories this week.

A major fire caused panic when it broke out yesterday morning in a downtown apartment. The fire started on the second floor after a gas tank exploded. Due to heavy smoke and initial miscommunication, many people thought an educational center was on fire . . .

