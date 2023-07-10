Puerto Vallarta International Airport Set for Record-Breaking Year Despite Modest Growth in June

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Despite recording an underwhelming growth rate of less than 1% in June, Puerto Vallarta International Airport is on track to set another annual record, having already exceeded 3.6 million passengers in the first half of 2023. International tourism, however, saw a decline compared to last year.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.