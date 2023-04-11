Puerto Vallarta Continues to Lead Mexican Beach Destinations in Hotel Occupancy

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – According to data released by the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Puerto Vallarta retained its top position in hotel occupancy during week 13 of 2023, covering the period from March 27 to April 2. This statistic takes into account the week leading up to the Holy Week and Easter holidays, which were expected to draw in large numbers of domestic and international tourists.

Puerto Vallarta leads the list of Mexico’s major beach destinations with an impressive occupancy rate of 87.0%, followed by Los Cabos at 86.7% and Cancun at 82.7%. These three destinations have maintained their positions among the top three for the past 13 weeks, with Puerto Vallarta consistently surpassing the others in occupancy rates.

The hospitality industry in Puerto Vallarta is expected to maintain this level of occupancy during the two-week holiday period, as the foreign tourism season continues to thrive. Visitors are arriving in the city by air and road, with the numbers continuing to rise this year. Foreign transport lines are reporting strong figures, with more than 21,000 passengers arriving during Holy Week alone.

On a single day, more than 6,500 passengers arrived, indicating an intense level of activity throughout the week. These figures are expected to increase even further when taking into account all modes of transport.

Puerto Vallarta’s hospitality industry is confident in the city’s ability to maintain its position as a leading beach destination. With its pristine beaches, diverse attractions, and high-quality amenities, Puerto Vallarta is poised to continue to attract visitors from all over the world.