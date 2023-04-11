Puerto Vallarta Continues to Lead Mexican Beach Destinations in Hotel Occupancy

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – According to data released by the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Puerto Vallarta retained its top position in hotel occupancy during week 13 of 2023, covering the period from March 27 to April 2. This statistic takes into account the week leading up to the Holy Week and Easter holidays, which were expected to draw in large numbers of domestic and international tourists.
Puerto Vallarta leads the list of Mexico’s major beach destinations with an impressive occupancy rate of 87.0%, followed by Los Cabos at 86.7% and Cancun at 82.7%. These three destinations have maintained their positions among the top three for the past 13 weeks, with Puerto Vallarta consistently surpassing the others in occupancy rates.
The hospitality industry in Puerto Vallarta is expected to maintain this level of occupancy during the two-week holiday period, as the foreign tourism season continues to thrive. Visitors are arriving in the city by air and road, with the numbers continuing to rise this year. Foreign transport lines are reporting strong figures, with more than 21,000 passengers arriving during Holy Week alone.
On a single day, more than 6,500 passengers arrived, indicating an intense level of activity throughout the week. These figures are expected to increase even further when taking into account all modes of transport.
Puerto Vallarta’s hospitality industry is confident in the city’s ability to maintain its position as a leading beach destination. With its pristine beaches, diverse attractions, and high-quality amenities, Puerto Vallarta is poised to continue to attract visitors from all over the world.
Trending News on PVDN
- Thousands of tourists enjoy Easter vacation in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Thousands of tourists from around Mexico, and even international tourists, are enjoying the many attractions in Puerto Vallarta during this Holy Week and Easter holiday period. Accompanied by his mother, Misael Santos González, visiting from Acapulco, considers Puerto Vallarta “is the best, I loved it, a very clean place, with very…
- Mexican singer and telenovela actor Julián Figueroa found dead at 27 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Julián Figueroa Fernández, son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, now deceased, has been found dead at his home in Mexico City. The medical report indicates that the cause of death was acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. The body showed no signs of violence, according to sources. Maribel…
- More National Guard troops heading to Puerto Vallarta to provide security Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, announced that 8,524 elements of the National Guard will take care of tourists as part of the Easter security operation, including the deployment of troops to Puerto Vallarta.
- Two men shot in downtown Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - After a chase through the streets of the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, in Puerto Vallarta, two men were shot. It all started with a fight inside the bar called 1000 Caguamas
- Expect road chaos in Puerto Vallarta; 30,000 tourists expected to arrive by car and bus this weekend Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - During this vacation period, Puerto Vallarta is anticipated to welcome up to 30,000 tourists arriving by land alone, according to Carlos Munguía, the manager of the city's bus terminal. Munguía's data reveals a significant increase in the number of passengers coming into the city, as well as those leaving for various…
- Passion of the Christ performance in Puerto Vallarta was presented this Palm Friday Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Guerrero de Dios group, the organizer of the Passion of Christ (also known as The Lord's Passion) performance in Puerto Vallarta, delighted foreigners and locals with the show that had been canceled the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 150 people attended the Lázaro Cárdenas Park located…
- Puerto Vallarta 101: An Introduction for your first vacation in Puerto Vallarta Nestled on Mexico's Pacific Coast, Puerto Vallarta is a vibrant and colorful city that offers a perfect mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. With its golden beaches, emerald mountains, and azure waters, it's no wonder that Puerto Vallarta has been a beloved destination for travelers for decades. From its charming cobblestone streets and colonial…
- Coconut knocks out tourist enjoying the beaches of Nuevo Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Like a scene straight out of Gilligan's Island, a tourist in Nuevo Vallarta was enjoying the beach under the shade of a coconut tree when she was knocked out from the falling fruit. According to witnesses, the coconut fell from the tree at approximately three meters and hit the female tourist…
- Puerto Vallarta airport is recording record numbers of up to 252 daily flights Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport registers up to 252 daily flights of which 60 percent are of foreign origin. The above was announced by the director of Municipal Tourism, Cristian Preciado, who stressed that records are being broken in air arrivals to this city. "We have broken a record in peak…
- Trial for suspects in the disappearance of a Canadian man in Puerto Vallarta begins today Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The trial for the disappearance of Canadian snowbird Malcolm Madsen in Puerto Vallarta more than four years ago is set to begin this week, with his former Mexican girlfriend and two other suspects facing charges of orchestrating his disappearance.