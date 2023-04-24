Puerto Vallarta Marathon 2023: A Successful Event with Over 2,500 Participants

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta has solidified its reputation as a sports tourism destination by hosting high-level events such as the Puerto Vallarta Marathon, which had its fourth edition on Sunday with great success. Over 2,500 runners from different states in Mexico and from around the world participated in the marathon.
The director of the Municipal Sports Council (COMUDE), Álvaro Botello Gómez, welcomed the participants on behalf of the municipal president, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, and praised the event as a celebration of healthy coexistence and physical activation.
“It is a pleasure to greet you at this great event, the Puerto Vallarta Marathon 2023; It is a pleasure to see the participation of so many local, national, and foreign athletes, who will live an extraordinary experience through sports and the landscape that our beautiful and warm city offers. On behalf of our mayor, Profe Michel, we welcome you to Puerto Vallarta and we are very happy because it is positioned as a sports tourism destination par excellence”.
Orlando Casillas Velázquez from Guadalajara won the marathon with a time of 2:21:49, while Argentina Valdepeñas Cerna won the women’s division with a time of 2:43:52. Aram Michell Peñaflor and Rosa María Tapia were the winners of the men’s and women’s half marathon, respectively.
In addition to the marathon and half marathon, there were also 5K and 10K races, with a total of 400,000 pesos in prizes distributed, as well as gifts from sponsors. The successful realization of the event was made possible with the contributions of personnel from COMUDE, the Sub-directorate of Roads, and the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters.
The Puerto Vallarta Marathon not only promotes physical health and well-being but also showcases the city’s stunning natural landscapes, making it an excellent destination for sports tourism.
