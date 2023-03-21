Puerto Vallarta News Brief for March 21, 2021

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A man received 70 years in prison after robbing a home in Puerto Vallarta where he killed the father and son, and attempted to kill the mother on May 20th, 2020. The mother was attacked and stabbed several times, however she played dead until the attacker left. The criminal is only identified as Hector and was charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder. Read the Story

Authorities have resumed the search for a Canadian male who went missing in Puerto Vallarta in 2018. Malcom Madson was last seen with his girlfriend at a popular expat bar in the Romantic Zone. In security video, Malcom’s girlfriend, known as the black widow, can be seen putting something into his drink. Malcom’s girlfriend, her brother, and her son have all been arrested in connection with Malcom’s disappearance. Read the Story

Puerto Vallarta celebrated the Raicilla Festival on the Cuale River over the weekend with plenty of Raicilla, traditional foods and music from the region. This popular traditional drink is produced in Puerto Vallarta, Tomatlán, Cabo Corrientes, Atengo, San Sebastián del Oeste, Mascota, Talpa de Allende, Atenguillo, Mixtlán, Guachinango and Bahía de Banderas. The production of the beverage uses agave, just like tequila and Mezcal, but with a different process. The flavor is considered earthy, smoky, and slightly sweet. Read the Story

