Puerto Vallarta News Brief for March 21, 2021

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A man received 70 years in prison after robbing a home in Puerto Vallarta where he killed the father and son, and attempted to kill the mother on May 20th, 2020. The mother was attacked and stabbed several times, however she played dead until the attacker left. The criminal is only identified as Hector and was charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder. Read the Story
Authorities have resumed the search for a Canadian male who went missing in Puerto Vallarta in 2018. Malcom Madson was last seen with his girlfriend at a popular expat bar in the Romantic Zone. In security video, Malcom’s girlfriend, known as the black widow, can be seen putting something into his drink. Malcom’s girlfriend, her brother, and her son have all been arrested in connection with Malcom’s disappearance. Read the Story
Puerto Vallarta celebrated the Raicilla Festival on the Cuale River over the weekend with plenty of Raicilla, traditional foods and music from the region. This popular traditional drink is produced in Puerto Vallarta, Tomatlán, Cabo Corrientes, Atengo, San Sebastián del Oeste, Mascota, Talpa de Allende, Atenguillo, Mixtlán, Guachinango and Bahía de Banderas. The production of the beverage uses agave, just like tequila and Mezcal, but with a different process. The flavor is considered earthy, smoky, and slightly sweet. Read the Story
Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta considered a main trafficking route for fentanyl Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – According to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the entry route for fentanyl and chemical precursors for its production, as the president said today, is the Pacific and, fundamentally, ports like Lázaro Cárdenas, in Michoacán, and Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco.
- Secretary of Transportation of Jalisco says review of Puerto Vallarta’s public transport is needed Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Secretary of Transportation of Jalisco, Diego Monraz Villaseñor, recognized that urban collective transport in Puerto Vallarta is not working as they had hoped and therefore a review will be made to determine if the number of buses in the city is sufficient.
- The search for Canadian who went missing in Puerto Vallarta in 2018 resumes Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – On October 26, 2018, 69-year-old Canadian citizen Malcom Robert Angus Madson disappeared in Puerto Vallarta. He was last seen at a popular bar in the Romantic Zone with his girlfriend, whom they now nicknamed the “Black Widow”, since then his whereabouts have been unknown. That night, the Canadian went to the…
- A significant number of American Spring Breakers will arrive in Puerto Vallarta despite travel alerts Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A significant number of Spring Breakers and other tourists from the United States will arrive in Puerto Vallarta over the Spring Break and Easter holiday period, despite the alert by authorities in the United States, said the Secretary of Tourism, Vanessa Pérez Lamas.
- I asked an AI Chatbot about Puerto Vallarta, and this was the response Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – We have all heard of AI chatbots in recent headlines, but most of us probably don’t really know what they are. Imagine if Siri could write you a college essay or Alexa could give you a Shakespearean-style movie review. In December 2022, OpenAI opened up access to ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence…