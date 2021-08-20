Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; August 20, 2021

In this news brief: Bars will reopen in Puerto Vallarta; New COVID-19 record; Cruises return to Puerto Vallarta

Bars and Clubs will reopen in Puerto Vallarta

Authorities from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Bahía de Banderas, agreed that bars and clubs in the area will open in September in both locations. These places will be required to follow health protocols or could risk permanent closure. The city will announce guidelines for reopening next week, but some bars and nightclubs have said they will give vaccinated customers priority and customers could expect random COVID-19 testing. Bars and clubs closed on August first in Jalisco due to the spread of COVID-19.

Puerto Vallarta reaches new record of infections during third-wave of COVID-19

On the same day that the announcement came that bars and clubs will reopen, Puerto Vallarta set a record for COVID-19 infections during the third wave with 389 new infections in a single day. The previous day, Mexico recorded its highest day of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. The third wave of COVID-19 is being fueled by the Delta variant, which is now 91% of all infections. The CDC announced this week that vaccines are less effective against this variant, but still reduces hospitalizations and death.

Cruise ships return to Puerto Vallarta

On Tuesday, the first cruise ship in over a year will arrive in Puerto Vallarta with about three thousand tourists. Passengers will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test to leave the boat in Puerto Vallarta, however, they won’t be required to be vaccinated as earlier announced by the Governor. Last week, 27 people on a Carnival Cruise in the Caribbean tested positive for COVID-19, the cruise line says all 27 people were vaccinated.

