Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for November 10, 2023

November 10, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fx-varNBOSA

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.

The stories this week.

We begin with a significant shift in the aviation industry affecting Austin and Puerto Vallarta. American Airlines has announced a strategic scale-back of its operations, cutting its flight destinations from Austin by nearly 50%. Starting next year, the airline . . .

Trending News on PVDN

  • Water Scarcity in Puerto Vallarta Poses a Risk of Cholera and Typhoid OutbreaksPuerto Vallarta Anticipates at Least Eight Months of Water Shortage, Expert Advises Caution Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Residents of the Puerto Vallarta region are being advised to brace for at least eight months of water shortages, as forecasted by Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, an esteemed meteorologist and adviser to the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of the Bay. The anticipated scarcity is attributed to rainfall significantly below normal…
  • american airlines puerto vallartaAmerican Airlines Streamlines Operations; Puerto Vallarta Route Among Several Discontinued PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a strategic move to refine its operational routes, American Airlines has disclosed plans to scale back its flights from Austin, reducing its destination offerings by nearly half, from 46 to 25, starting next year. This decision is aligned with the company's objective to consolidate its most lucrative routes, which will,…
  • Puerto Vallarta airport registers more than 3 million visitorsPuerto Vallarta Airport Nears Record-Breaking Month With 5.5 Million Passengers in October PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is on the cusp of a historic milestone, approaching 5.5 million passengers after the October count, aligning closely with its previous year's performance for the same month and marking a cessation in a transient decline. Preliminary data issued by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) reveals a…
  • News BriefPuerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for November 7, 2023 https://youtu.be/QNzEJWgMf3k Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez. The stories this week. Residents and business owners in Puerto Vallarta are on high alert due to sightings of a crocodile in the Cuale River, stirring significant unease…
  • Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized Following Stroke in Mexico CityApple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized Following Stroke in Mexico City PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Steve Wozniak, the renowned scientist and co-founder of tech giant Apple, was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City after suffering an ischemic vascular accident, commonly known as a stroke, according to media outlet El Pais. The incident occurred on Wednesday, disrupting his anticipated appearance at the World Business Forum. At…
  • Puerto Vallarta Celebrates the Unconditional Love of Canines in the Kukur Tihar FestivalPuerto Vallarta Celebrates the Unconditional Love of Canines in the Kukur Tihar Festival Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – This Saturday, November 11, Puerto Vallarta will again be the stage for the Kukur Tihar celebration. This cherished occasion pays homage to the unique bond between humans and their canine companions. This marks the fifth instance of Puerto Vallarta joining in the global observance of this heartfelt event. Kukur Tihar, an…
  • Puerto Vallarta Initiates Comprehensive Dengue Eradication ProgramHealth Secretariat Confirms 11 News Cases of Dengue in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Health officials in Jalisco are intensifying their efforts following the confirmation of 12 new dengue cases within health region number 8, which encompasses parts of the Western Sierra and the North Coast, including Puerto Vallarta and Tomatlán. Jaime Álvarez Zayas, the director of the eighth health region for the Jalisco Health…
  • huracan-otis-acapulco-puerto-vallartaPuerto Vallarta Foresees Increased Tourism After Hurricane Otis Devastates Acapulco Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane 'Otis' in Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez addressed the potential positive influx of tourism and labor to the city. The catastrophe in Acapulco, which has critically impacted 80% of the city’s tourism infrastructure, could inadvertently steer economic advantages toward…
  • 200 Cyclists to Converge on Puerto Vallarta for Prestigious Road Race200 Cyclists to Converge on Puerto Vallarta for Prestigious Road Race Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Cyclists from various states are gearing up for the 5th edition of the Puerto Vallarta 2023 Road Cycling Race, which is set to take place on November 19. The race promises to be a competitive event, with participants vying for a significant prize pool of 40,000 pesos. The race will commence…
  • donations puerto vallarta hurricaneThree Tons of Humanitarian Aid Donated by the People of Puerto Vallarta on its Way to Hurricane Otis Victims Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In an outstanding display of community solidarity, the Puerto Vallarta Red Cross has amassed over three tons of food and personal hygiene items in just four days. This collection is part of a significant relief effort aimed at supporting the victims of the catastrophic Hurricane Otis that ravaged areas in Guerrero.…