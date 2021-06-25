Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez: June 25, 2021

In this news brief: Puerto Vallarta under watch for Tropical Storm Enrique; More flights from Canada to Vallarta; HBO Max Mexico

TROPICAL STORM ENRIQUE: TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PUERTO VALLARTA

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch from Punta San Telmo to San Blas, including Puerto Vallarta, due to Tropical Storm Enrique. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in the next 48 hours. The storm is expected to become a hurricane over the next 24 hours. Stay updated on this storm at VallartaDaily.Com

SWOOP ANNOUNCES MORE FLIGHTS TO PUERTO VALLARTA FROM VICTORIA B.C.

Canadian airline Swoop announced a new direct flight from Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, to Puerto Vallarta, which will begin on October 31. The flight will be operating weekly on Sundays, adding another option for Canadians that are ready to return to Puerto Vallarta.

HBO MAX IS COMING TO MEXICO ON JUNE 29

The wait is over, Warner Media announced the launch date of HBO Max in Mexico, scheduling the premiere of the service on June 29 in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. HBO Max will include content from HBO, DC Comics, and Warner Brothers, Cartoon Network and Looney Tunes. The cost will start at $99 pesos a month in Mexico for mobile users and $149 pesos a month for smart tv users and computer users.

