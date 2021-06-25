Swoop announces more flights to Puerto Vallarta from Victoria B.C.

The Canadian airline Swoop announced a new direct flight from Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, to Puerto Vallarta which will begin on October 31.

The flight will be operating weekly on Sundays, being one more option for the Canadian market that yearns to return to this important tourist destination in the Mexican Pacific and relax in its warmth.

This direct flight is a reflection of the confidence that Puerto Vallarta generates internationally, being one of the destinations with the best results in the management of biosafety protocols to combat COVID-19.

“The introduction to Puerto Vallarta is the perfect addition to our route offering from Victoria for those looking to make a warm-weather getaway at an affordable price,” said Bert van der Stege, Swoop’s chief commercial and financial officer.

Luis Villaseñor, director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of Puerto Vallarta, commented with enthusiasm that he was delighted that the airline has launched a direct air service from Victoria to Puerto Vallarta, “being for a long time a destination of Sun loved by Canadian travelers and as travel restrictions begin to ease, we are ready to welcome Swoop passengers from British Columbia to enjoy year-round sunshine, spectacular ocean views and mountains, inclusive experiences and our distinctive brand of authentic Mexican hospitality ”.

