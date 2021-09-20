Puerto Vallarta participates in national earthquake drill

At 11:30 in the morning, the alerts began to sound and the evacuation began in Puerto Vallarta. This is how hundreds of people participated in the second drill this year.

September 19 is a historic date for Mexico, due to the earthquakes that occurred in 1985 and 2017, that same day, tragedies that marked the history of the country.

For this reason, the drills commemorate the 36th anniversary of the 1985 earthquake and the fourth of the one that occurred in 2017 in the same day.

The scenario of this drill was a possible 7.2 earthquake with an epicenter in Acatlán de Osorio, Puebla.

For this reason, when the alarms sounded, the people who were in the hotel zone, as well as in the commercial zone of the city, began to evacuate the sites in an orderly manner.

During the drill, the participants were called upon to remain calm, not run, not push, and not shout, as well as to heed all directions. Governments also call for these types of activities to be carried out from homes. For this, we share what to do.