Puerto Vallarta Police Reinforces Surveillance Across Key Areas in City

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In an ongoing commitment to public safety, the Citizen Security Police Patrol of Puerto Vallarta has intensified its surveillance measures across various critical points in the city, including plazas, shopping centers, and banks. This effort comes with routine patrols in residential neighborhoods and busy avenues to ensure an all-around secure environment for residents and visitors alike.

The enhanced surveillance includes a consistent police presence in patrol units and on foot, particularly around banking institutions. This move aims to bolster the public's confidence, reassuring those engaged in banking transactions or other activities that . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.