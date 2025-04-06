Puerto Vallarta Promotes Summer Vacations

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a series of successful training seminars across five major Mexican cities, the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust—together with the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat and the Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau—highlighted the state’s diverse travel offerings to more than 200 travel advisors. The seminars, hosted in Aguascalientes, León, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, and Morelia, aimed to promote Puerto Vallarta’s allure as a leading beach destination ahead of the upcoming summer season.