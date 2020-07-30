Puerto Vallarta reaches a new record of daily COVID-19 infections

On July 29, Puerto Vallarta recorded its highest single-day rate of COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic with 65 new cases. The previous record was 62 new daily cases on July 21.

Less than 100 COVID-19 tests are processed daily, and only individuals with symptoms are tested. Currently, Puerto Vallarta’s positivity rate is above 50%.

Nationally, Mexico exceeded 408,000 cases of COVID-19, adding 5,762 new cases on Wednesday, as well as 485 new deaths nationally.

At an afternoon conference in the National Palace, the director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, explained that of the accumulated cases, it is estimated that 48,550 are active, that is, they have presented the symptoms in the last 14 days. Meanwhile, the number of suspected increased to 89,978.

Dengue and Coronavirus Combined Infections

In Jalisco, there have been five patients diagnoses with simultaneous infections of Dengue and COVID-19, as Dengue cases continue to climb in the State with an increase of coronavirus cases.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported that the five cases area all male and unrelated.

The state agency reported that those affected are between 7 and 52 years old, and are residents of the municipalities of Jocotepec, Poncitlán, El Salto, Tlaquepaque and Guadalajara .

The first case was registered in June and the other four in July. Two of the patients required hospitalization and the rest had outpatient management (at home).

The first case reported was in a seven-year-old boy residing in the municipality of Jocotepec, who has already been discharged.

The second case was a 44-year-old man, from El Salto, who was hospitalized with a diagnosis of severe dengue and COVID-19. The patient also suffered from diabetes and died of COVID-19 complications.

Another case was a 29-year-old from Poncitlán, diagnosed with COVID-19 and non-severe dengue, who did not require hospitalization and was given outpatient care.

The fourth case is a 52-year-old man, a resident of Tlaquepaque, with a diagnosis of non-severe dengue, after COVID-19, had outpatient care.

The fifth case is a 38-year-old man from Guadalajara, diagnosed with non-severe dengue and COVID-19, who was not hospitalized.

The Secretariat reported that it maintains an active search for both diseases in patients with fever and suspicious symptoms.