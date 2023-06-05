Puerto Vallarta Supports Yoga Masterclass to Improve Quality of Life

PUERTO VALLARTA - Aiming to encourage physical activities and sports that improve the quality of life of the population, Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez and his wife María de Jesús López Delgado, president of the Municipal DIF System, attended a Yoga Masterclass this past weekend at Holi Beach.

The class, led by teacher Olivia Hernández, was attended by approximately 50 women who regularly practice this discipline. Yoga, a practice known for its ability to harmonize mind and body, promotes physical and emotional well-being, Hernández stated.

The event was organized . . .