Puerto Vallarta Unveils ‘Centro 3.21’, a Beacon of Hope for Children and Young Adults with Down Syndrome

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez inaugurated 'Centro 3.21', a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide quality multidisciplinary care for children and young adults with Down Syndrome, intellectual disabilities, and neuromotor disorders. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the clinic, located at Av. México 1200, La Floresta neighborhood.
“The inauguration of 'Centro 3.21' in Puerto Vallarta means opening a space for hope,” said Mayor Michel, highlighting the clinic's exceptional facilities, including neuromotor, neurosensory, and language rooms, medical offices, and specially designed classrooms for preschool and primary care . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.