Puerto Vallarta Unveils ‘Centro 3.21’, a Beacon of Hope for Children and Young Adults with Down Syndrome

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez inaugurated 'Centro 3.21', a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide quality multidisciplinary care for children and young adults with Down Syndrome, intellectual disabilities, and neuromotor disorders. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the clinic, located at Av. México 1200, La Floresta neighborhood.

“The inauguration of 'Centro 3.21' in Puerto Vallarta means opening a space for hope,” said Mayor Michel, highlighting the clinic's exceptional facilities, including neuromotor, neurosensory, and language rooms, medical offices, and specially designed classrooms for preschool and primary care . . .

