Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for May 2, 2025

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Residents and visitors in Puerto Vallarta can expect warm summer weather paired with mostly cloudy skies this Friday, offering a mix of sunshine and cloud cover throughout the day. The forecast suggests ideal conditions for both outdoor fun and indoor relaxation—just don’t forget the sunscreen and a bottle of water.

Morning: A Mild Start with Light Clouds

The day kicks off with a few clouds dotting the sky and light winds of around 11 km/h (6.8 mph). Morning temperatures will climb to a warm 28°C . . .