Expat's Corner

Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025

Puerto Vallarta residents and visitors can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered clouds today, providing periodic relief from the intense heat typical for this time of year.

Morning Conditions: The day begins with scattered clouds, offering tranquil and picturesque conditions ideal for outdoor relaxation. Gentle west-northwest winds are forecasted, reaching speeds up to 12 km/h. Morning temperatures will climb to around 31°C, making it advisable to seek shade or air-conditioned spaces during peak hours.

Afternoon Update: By early afternoon, skies will become densely cloudy, slightly moderating the . . .