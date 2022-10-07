Puerto Vallarta welcomed double cruise ship arrivals on Thursday

This Thursday there was a double arrival of international tourist cruise ships in Puerto Vallarta, with a total of more than 3,000 passengers, which left an economic investment of close to $375 thousand dollars.
First thing in the morning, from Mazatlan, the attractive Disney Wonder arrived, a ship of almost 300 meters in length and more than 83 thousand tons of gross displacement docked at pier one, with a total of 2,277 passengers, as well as 993 crew members.
The ship left around 5:00 in the afternoon, heading for San Diego, California, where her tour will end.
At about 10 in the morning, the Seven Seas Mariner, a smaller luxury ship, 217 meters long and weighing just over 48,000 tons, arrived from Los Angeles, California, docking at Pier 2, with a total of 628 passengers and 460 crew.
She left around 8 p.m., heading to Mazatlan.
Meanwhile, the Diamond Princess continues being docked in Puerto Vallarta, visiting for several days to receive services.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Woman’s corpse found handcuffed and gagged in Puerto Vallarta hotel room A woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a Puerto Vallarta hotel. Under the established protocols, personnel from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation around the discovery of the lifeless body, which was generated after the report that inside a hotel room, located on Avenida México and Guerrero, in the Las Mojoneras neighborhood, the…
- Mexico’s army will remain on the streets and beaches of Mexico until 2028 It was on Tuesday, October 4, when the Senate of the Republic approved the reform to the National Guard, which establishes that it will be used in public security until 2028 under the direction of the Secretary of National Defense ( Sedena ). After a debate of more than eight hours, the senators of the…
- Canadian-owned resort co-opting public land for profit in San Blas finally defeated by residents After almost three years of struggle, residents of Jolotemba recovered their land rights at Limoncito beach, located in the municipality of San Blas, which was illegally co-opted by Limoncito Hills tourist complex, owned by the Canadian Angela Birkenbach and which is part of Grupo Abico SA de CV. The local deputy, Mirna Encinas, announced that…
- VallartaDaily News Brief: What you need to know for October 7, 2022 LOCAL NEWS STORIES After almost three years of struggle, residents of Jolotemba recovered their land rights at Limoncito beach, located in the municipality of San Blas, which was illegally co-opted by Limoncito Hills tourist complex, owned by the Canadian Angela Birkenbach and which is part of Grupo Abico SA de CV. Councilwoman Carla Esparza accuses…
- The United States is going after American citizens in Mexico, and Latin America, trying to evade taxes The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation unit said on Thursday it has located 79 tax evasion fugitives in Mexico, Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in the first year of a new extradition initiative. The effort was made possible by a change in Mexico’s tax laws in 2020 that made tax evasion a felony offense…