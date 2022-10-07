Puerto Vallarta welcomed double cruise ship arrivals on Thursday

This Thursday there was a double arrival of international tourist cruise ships in Puerto Vallarta, with a total of more than 3,000 passengers, which left an economic investment of close to $375 thousand dollars.

First thing in the morning, from Mazatlan, the attractive Disney Wonder arrived, a ship of almost 300 meters in length and more than 83 thousand tons of gross displacement docked at pier one, with a total of 2,277 passengers, as well as 993 crew members.

The ship left around 5:00 in the afternoon, heading for San Diego, California, where her tour will end.

At about 10 in the morning, the Seven Seas Mariner, a smaller luxury ship, 217 meters long and weighing just over 48,000 tons, arrived from Los Angeles, California, docking at Pier 2, with a total of 628 passengers and 460 crew.

She left around 8 p.m., heading to Mazatlan.

Meanwhile, the Diamond Princess continues being docked in Puerto Vallarta, visiting for several days to receive services.

