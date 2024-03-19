Puerto Vallarta Welcomes Spring with the 28th Annual Spring Jazz Festival

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Puerto Vallarta welcomes the arrival of spring with open arms and melodious tunes as the 28th edition of the Spring Jazz Festival kicked off yesterday. This year, the festival not only heralds the new season but also pays a heartfelt tribute to the illustrious career of the renowned guitarist Willow Brizio, recognized for his pivotal role in the jazz scene first in Guadalajara and subsequently in Puerto Vallarta.