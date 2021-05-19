Puerto Vallarta will host ‘Fire Ride Festival’ this weekend

With the participation of 40 professional bike riders from countries such as England, France, Chile, the United States, Colombia, among others, on May 21 and 22, Puerto Vallarta will host the ‘Fire Ride Festival’.

The Fire Ride Festival is a first-class sporting event that will promote the economic and tourist reactivation in Puerto Vallarta.

The riders will come together to star in an attractive show that can be enjoyed by lovers of cycling and extreme sports, according to the director of the Municipal Sports Council (Comude), José Amador Hernández Madrigal.

The official explained that it is an important event for Puerto Vallarta, as it brings together the show of descent, luck, and freestyle acrobatics in the same space, bringing families the opportunity to be part of an unparalleled day.

The necessary facilities have been provided for the festival, and the organizers have a specific protocol to continue taking care of the health of attendees and participants.

Gabriel Cuevas, director and coordinator of ‘Fire Ride’, announced that it is an international event that will take place in two days, starting next Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. That day the competition for the highest jump will be held, as the athletes will try to beat the world record that is 7.50 meters above the level of the ramp, which represents the height of a three-level building.

On Saturday, the events will be held from 10 in the morning to 8 at night, having the Downhill competition, where two cyclists will be facing each other and the one who makes his descent first will advance. The best tricks will also be presented, among other activities that can be announced on the Fire Ride Festival Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on the website: fireride.bike.

Gabriel Cuevas indicated that it is an event for all the public and tickets are already on sale in various establishments in the city, as well as at the ticket offices of the place located behind the Campo Verde subdivision, with entrance through Mexico Avenue, passing the CUC, which will be duly signposted. In addition to the sports show, there will be music and food.