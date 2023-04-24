Puerto Vallarta will host Lesbian Pride 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Lesbian Pride 2023, a festival aimed at promoting equality and representation for women from the lesbian, bisexual, trans, queer population and more, will be hosted in Puerto Vallarta. The festival will take place from May 22 to 29 and Puerto Vallarta was chosen as the destination due to its reputation as one of the friendliest tourist spots for sexual diversity.
The event will feature adventure tours, boat excursions, sports, cultural and gastronomic activities, and a party that is expected to be attended by over 200 women from different nationalities. Puerto Vallarta is considered the leading beach destination for the entire LGBTTTQI community in Latin America and second internationally after Tel Aviv.
Founder of Ladies Touch Travel Agency, Vivian Trian, believes that Pride is for everyone, and it is time to create more safe spaces for LBTQ+ women. She hopes that the Lesbian Pride festival will become an annual gathering, where women can freely build a community and meet people from all over the world.
The festival starts on Tuesday, May 23, with an Evening Drag Show in Blue Chairs, zip lines, a horseback ride in the Canopy River, a Shopping Tour around the Islita, and a dinner with a show at the renowned Ritmos de la Noche show, among other events. A party on the beach will also be held, where attendees can have fun and enjoy the impressive sunset of Puerto Vallarta.
Luis Villaseñor, director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust, stated that May is an important month for Puerto Vallarta, as it celebrates the pride of being Vallarta through great cultural, artistic, sports, and gastronomic events.
Thanks to its wide range of events, bars, nightclubs, and hotels for this segment, Vallarta has become a great reference for the LGBTQ community in Latin America. The Lesbian Pride 2023 festival is a testament to the city’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity.
