Puerto Vallarta will host Mexico Open as first PGA Tour in Mexico

The Mexico Open will be part of the PGA Tour schedule for the first time, offering a $7.3 million purse next spring in Puerto Vallarta.
The Mexico Open will be at Vidanta Vallarta near the Pacific coast on April 28 to May 1 with a field of 132 players that guarantees at least four spots for Latin American players.
The host organization is Grupo Salinas, which brought Mexico its first big event in 2017 with a World Golf Championship event at Chapultepec in Mexico City. Dustin Johnson won twice, while Phil Mickelson also won the WGC title.
The Mexico Open dates to 1944 and has been part of the Challenge Tour in Europe, what is now the Korn Ferry Tour and most recently the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.
Alvaro Ortiz, the brother of Carlos Ortiz, won in late March at Estrella del Mar near Mazatlan.
Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer, Mexico top two players who have won on the PGA Tour in the last year, were in Mexico City on Monday for the announcement.
